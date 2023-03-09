Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 110,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 182,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

