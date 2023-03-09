Graybug Vision (GRAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

Shares of GRAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 34,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,854. The company has a market cap of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.20. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

