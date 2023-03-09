Graybug Vision (GRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.
Graybug Vision Stock Performance
Shares of GRAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 34,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,854. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
