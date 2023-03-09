Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPK opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

