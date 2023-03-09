GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,919 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of GoPro worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 29.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 72.1% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $802.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

