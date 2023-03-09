Golem Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $212.13 million and approximately $131,926.42 worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.

Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.

Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – [step by step guide and migration options](https://blog.golemproject.net/gnt-to-glm-migration/)”

Buying and Selling Golem

