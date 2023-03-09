Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 3,749 Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW) Stock

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCACW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,962. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Newcourt Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 106.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 742,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 383,532 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 95.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 733,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 50.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Newcourt Acquisition Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.