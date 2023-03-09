Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.34 million-$912.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.62 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of GOL opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

