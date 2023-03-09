GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.13 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,772. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

