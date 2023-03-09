Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.83

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as low as $24.40. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 208,625 shares changing hands.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $743.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 164,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,698,000.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.