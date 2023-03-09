Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.50. 403,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 601,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.