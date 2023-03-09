Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.50. 403,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 601,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

