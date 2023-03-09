Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Down 37.5%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 37.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Global Gold Trading Down 37.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

About Global Gold

Global Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, and production of gold at the Tukhmanuk property in the North Central Armenian Belt, and explores and develops the Marjan North and Getik properties, as well as produces gold at the Pureo property in south central Chile, near Valdivia.

