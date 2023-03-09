Glaukos (GKOS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS):
- 2/23/2023 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/23/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Glaukos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 2/13/2023 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2023 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/24/2023 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Glaukos Price Performance
GKOS stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 177,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glaukos (GKOS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.