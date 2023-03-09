Glaukos (GKOS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS):

2/23/2023 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Glaukos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/13/2023 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2023 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2023 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 177,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 541,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $3,237,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

