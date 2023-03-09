Gifford Fong Associates Buys 50,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gifford Fong Associates boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,815,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,367,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

