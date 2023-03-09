GICTrade (GICT) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004350 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $92.82 million and approximately $27,888.65 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00429927 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.53 or 0.29060219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93857844 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,502.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.