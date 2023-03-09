Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.75

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.75 and traded as high as C$23.90. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.68, with a volume of 505,274 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEI. Barclays set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

Gibson Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.