Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $30.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.