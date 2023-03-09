Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on GNNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.82.
About Genscript Biotech
Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.
