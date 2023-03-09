General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,013,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Motors Trading Down 2.1 %
GM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,255,829. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.
About General Motors
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
