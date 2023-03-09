General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,013,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

GM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,255,829. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.