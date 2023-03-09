Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.19 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00033220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $13.19 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00021845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,718.69 or 1.00042076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.21789853 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,322,360.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

