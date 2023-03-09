Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.40

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GECFF has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue cut Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.