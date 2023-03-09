GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($42.55) to €42.00 ($44.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

