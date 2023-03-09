Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. 304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

