FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Utilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

