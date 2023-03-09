FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) COO Sasan Aminpour Sells 20,600 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) COO Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 903,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sasan Aminpour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,942. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

