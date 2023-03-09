FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) is Stilwell Value LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stilwell Value LLC reduced its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. FS Bancorp comprises approximately 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.76% of FS Bancorp worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSBW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

