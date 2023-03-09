Frontier Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00427428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.75 or 0.28888126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

