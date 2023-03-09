Frontier (FRONT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.20 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and $2.34 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00428731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,305.80 or 0.28979411 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

