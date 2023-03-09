Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Sells $16,550.10 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $16,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

