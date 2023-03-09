Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($24.47) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of FME stock opened at €36.21 ($38.52) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

