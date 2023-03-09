Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €36.21 ($38.52) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52-week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.