Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freightos in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Freightos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Freightos has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

