Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

