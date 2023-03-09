Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE FT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.