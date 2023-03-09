Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

