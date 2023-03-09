Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
