Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several research firms have commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 1,051,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after buying an additional 182,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

