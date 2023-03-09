Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.97 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $34.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00428344 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,285.48 or 0.28953259 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.