Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLXS shares. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.