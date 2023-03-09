Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 3rd

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.