Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 1,992 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $136,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,415. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.72. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,363,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

