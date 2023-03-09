First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.99 and last traded at $61.07. Approximately 42,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 110,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.76.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $728.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 265.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 717,077 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,896,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,726,000 after buying an additional 208,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 102.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 119,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 49.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 97,668 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

