First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.44. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

