First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix Acquires 73 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $670.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,285. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $766.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,716,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

