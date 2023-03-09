First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.58

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.58 and traded as high as C$17.47. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 551,011 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.59.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.