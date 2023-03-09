Financial Comparison: Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes 13.40% 22.24% 12.82%

Risk and Volatility

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, suggesting that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri Pointe Homes has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

99.4% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Street Capital and Tri Pointe Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tri Pointe Homes 0 3 1 0 2.25

Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.54%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Street Capital and Tri Pointe Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes $4.30 billion 0.57 $576.06 million $5.57 4.36

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment consists of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

