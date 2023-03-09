Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 4,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMMF. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.