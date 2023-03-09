Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.53% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $3,825,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $21,676,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,323,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 441.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 437,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,062,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

