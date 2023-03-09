Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Cut by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for approximately 6.0% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after buying an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after buying an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.44. 26,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $274.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

