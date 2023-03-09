Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.39. 448,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 411,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $572.74 million, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.