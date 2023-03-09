Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,017.82

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,017.82 and traded as high as $1,022.40. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,013.20, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,017.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.96.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.