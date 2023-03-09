Family Firm Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after acquiring an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,097,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.87. 102,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.